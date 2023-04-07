Final Card For Tonight’s NWA 312 Pay-Per-View

NWA tonight presents the 312 pay-per-view from StudioONE in Highland Park Illinois. Check out the final card below.
NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match
Chris Adonis vs. Tyrus (c)
NWA World Women’s Title Match
La Rosa Negra vs. Kamille (c)
NWA National Heavyweight Title Match
EC3 vs. Cyon (c)
NWA Tag Team Title Match
Magnum Muscle vs. La Rebelión (c)
NWA Jr. Heavyweight Title Match
Joe Alonzo vs. Kerry Morton (c)
NWA Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Pretty Empowered vs. Missa Kate & Madi Wrenkowski (c)
Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural NWA Women’s Television Title Match
Kenzie Paige vs. Max The Imapler
NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match
SVGS vs. Country Gentleman (c)
Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. Daisy Kill & Talos
Natalia Markova vs. Labrava Escobar
Thom Latimer vs. Bully Ray
J.R. Kratos vs. Yabo The Clown
Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royal to determine a new #1 contender for the NWA National Title
Hair vs. Mask Strap Match (Pre-Show)
Sal the Pal vs. Gaagz the Gymp
