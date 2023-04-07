Final Announced Cards For Tonight’s AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts VI

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

AEW will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, as well as Battle of the Belts VI immediately following on TNT. Check out the full cards for both shows:

AEW Rampage:

- FTW Rules Match for FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Ethan Page

- Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart

- Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty

- The Acclaimed & JAS team together

- Jade Cargill & Taya Valkyire sit-down interview

- Swerve Strickland has an announcement

AEW Battle of the Belts VI:

- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Dralistico

- AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Billie Starkz

- ROH Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall