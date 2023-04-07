WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Announced Cards For Tonight’s AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts VI

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2023

AEW will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, as well as Battle of the Belts VI immediately following on TNT. Check out the full cards for both shows:

AEW Rampage:

-  FTW Rules Match for FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Ethan Page
- Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart
- Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty
- The Acclaimed & JAS team together
- Jade Cargill & Taya Valkyire sit-down interview
- Swerve Strickland has an announcement

AEW Battle of the Belts VI:

-  AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Dralistico
-  AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Billie Starkz
-  ROH Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall

Top AEW Star Wants To Make WWE Return

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer is reporting that there is some talk of Christian wanting to do one [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 07, 2023 09:39AM


