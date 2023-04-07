WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Superstar To Return To TV "Soon"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2023

A former Intercontinental Champion is expected to return to television very soon.

According to a report from PWInsider Elite, Shinsuke Nakamura is expected to return to the SmackDown brand soon. Nakamura was seen at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony last Friday.

The last time Shinsuke Nakamura appeared on WWE television was on the November 11, 2022 edition of SmackDown when he lost a World Cup match to Santos Escobar.

There is some speculation it could happen as soon as tonight.

