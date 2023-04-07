Auschwitz Memorial Museum Slams WWE For WrestleMania Video

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

A video package promoting a match at WWE WrestleMania 39 has upset the Auschwitz Memorial Museum.

The video used to promote Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio originally featured image of the Auschwitz concentration camp. The error was noticed on social media and the image was taken out of the video that aired during WrestleMania, but it was noticed by many including the Museum.

On Twitter, the Auschwitz Memorial Museum tweeted:

“The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call “an editing mistake”. Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz.”