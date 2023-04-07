WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Auschwitz Memorial Museum Slams WWE For WrestleMania Video

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2023

A video package promoting a match at WWE WrestleMania 39 has upset the Auschwitz Memorial Museum.

The video used to promote Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio originally featured image of the Auschwitz concentration camp. The error was noticed on social media and the image was taken out of the video that aired during WrestleMania, but it was noticed by many including the Museum.

On Twitter, the Auschwitz Memorial Museum tweeted:

“The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call “an editing mistake”. Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz.”

