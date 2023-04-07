WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Top AEW Star Wants To Make WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2023

Top AEW Star Wants To Make WWE Return

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer is reporting that there is some talk of Christian wanting to do one more tag team match with his longtime tag partner Edge in WWE, although he is currently under contract to All Elite Wrestling.

Meltzer wrote, "Behind-the-scenes, there was talk of Edge and Christian wanting to team together for one last time or run, but we don’t know Christian’s contract length and if it would be possible."

Tony Khan Announces AEW Grand Slam III

AEW President Tony Khan appeared after Wednesday’s TV tapings at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY, and thanked the New York fans for c [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 06, 2023 05:45PM


Tags: #wwe #aew #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81470/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer