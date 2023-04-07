Top AEW Star Wants To Make WWE Return

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer is reporting that there is some talk of Christian wanting to do one more tag team match with his longtime tag partner Edge in WWE, although he is currently under contract to All Elite Wrestling.

Meltzer wrote, "Behind-the-scenes, there was talk of Edge and Christian wanting to team together for one last time or run, but we don’t know Christian’s contract length and if it would be possible."