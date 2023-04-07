IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV Results (4/6/2023)

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV Results: April 6, 2023

The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match.

Champagne Singh & Shera vs Heath & Rhino

Rhino and Shera exchange strikes in the middle of the ring. Rhino gains the upper-hand with a running shoulder tackle. Rhino makes the tag to Heath, but he gets taken out with a Flatliner by Singh. Singh is beginning to wear Heath down when he creates separation with a leg lariat. Rhino is on fire as he quickens the pace and brings the fight to both Shera and Sigh. Rhino gores Shera to score the victory.

Heath & Rhino def Champagne Singh & Shera

The fallout from Sacrifice and Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive begins, an all-new IMPACT! is on the air.

Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito)

Top tag teams collide in tonight’s opener! Haste attacks Shelley on the apron, allowing Tito to blindside Sabin at the opening bell. The Guns quickly turn the tide with slingshot crossbodies to the outside. Tito hits Sabin with a standing Blue Thunder Bomb, followed by a running cannonball from Haste to regain control. The Guns quicken the pace as Shelley makes the tag to Sabin. Haste gets caught with a tornado DDT from Sabin. Haste comes back with a modified back suplex to Sabin. Shelley pushes Tito off the top rope. Sabin dives through the ropes, colliding with TMDK on the floor. Everyone is down following a flurry of offense. Shelley traps Haste in a Crucifix, then Sabin transitions into a pin to score the victory.

Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) def TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito)

On the other side of the curtain, the Motor City Machine Guns challenge reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions the Bullet Club to an Ultimate X match at Rebellion.

Kenny King tells Eddie Edwards that he won’t have his back tonight in his match against PCO. King suggests that Edwards should enlist the help of whoever ran over PCO in the Las Vegas desert.

IMPACT President Scott D’Amore turns down another offer from Tommy Dreamer to join his team for Hardcore War at Rebellion.

Mike Bailey vs Jonathan Gresham 3 – Winner Challenges for X-Division Title at Rebellion

It’s the rubber match between Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham but the stakes are higher than ever – the winner will challenge Trey Miguel for the X-Division Title at Rebellion! Speaking of Miguel, he joins Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary. Gresham hits a dropkick, but Bailey comes back with a flurry of kicks. Both men are down as they collide with running crossbodies. Chops are exchanged in the middle of the ring before Gresham gains control with a springboard Moonsault, followed by a dive to the floor. Gresham locks in the Figure Four Leg Lock and they tumble to the outside once again. Miguel gets in their face at ringside as Bailey capitalizes with a springboard Moonsault to Gresham. Miguel hits a springboard dropkick to both competitors, ending the match in a no contest.

Mike Bailey vs Jonathan Gresham 3 – Winner Challenges for X-Division Title at Rebellion Ends in a No Contest

Callihan is ready for step 7 in his initiation to join The Design: eliminate all of the authority in his life.

Santino Marella informs Trey Miguel that due to his actions, he will now defend the X-Division Title in a 3-Way Elimination match against both Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey at Rebellion.

Jody Threat vs Tara Rising

Jody Threat makes her highly-anticipated IMPACT Wrestling debut! During the match, we see that Santino Marella has been attacked backstage. Threat hits multiple running uppercuts in the corner, followed by a brutal series of clotheslines. Rising counters a powerslam attempt but that only fires Threat up. Threat hits running double knees to the back. Threat connects with the F416 to score the dominant victory.

Jody Threat def Tara Rising

Dirty Dango reveals that it was The Design who attacked Santino Marella backstage. Santino wants revenge as he announces his long-awaited return to the ring. At Rebellion, it will be Santino Marella, Dirty Dango and Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry vs The Design in a six-man tag team match.



Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans and Jai Vidal interrupt Tasha Steelz’ interview with Gia Miller. Shaw doesn’t want Steelz meddling in her business and claims that Shaw is bitter after Savannah Evans jumped ship. Steelz challenges Shaw to a match next week and it’s on.

Bully Ray & The Good Hands vs Tommy Dreamer, Yuya Uemura & Darren McCarty

NHL legend Darren McCarty joins forces with Tommy Dreamer and Yuya Uemura to fight back against Bully Ray and The Good Hands! Bullyillegally knees Dreamer from the apron, allowing Hotch to gain control. Bully tags into the match once Dreamer is down but is quickly planted with a DDT. Dreamer makes the tag to McCarty, who enters the match with a burst of speed. McCarty brings the fight to The Good Hands, taking them down with a double clothesline. McCarty launches them both over the top rope, before Uemura soars with a double crossbody to the floor. McCarty challenges Bully to meet him in the ring but Bully retreats up the ramp. McCarty hits a Stunner on Skyler to score the pinfall victory.

Tommy Dreamer, Yuya Uemura & Darren McCarty def Bully Ray & The Good Hands

After the match, battle lines are drawn for Hardcore War at Rebellion, as Kenny King, Frankie Kazarian, Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly join the fray. A brawl breaks out with Dreamer, Uemura, Kazarian and Kelly standing tall.

We revisit the historic IMPACT World Title reign of Josh Alexander. Tonight, he relinquishes the title due to a heart-breaking triceps tear.

After becoming #1 Contender at Multiverse United, Deonna Purrazzo looks back on the last 18 months of her career where she went from being on top of the world to having absolutely nothing. But now, Purrazzo has a blank canvas to make history once again.

Eddie Edwards vs PCO

PCO finally gets his hands on Eddie Edwards in what promises to be a brutal grudge match! The bell rings and the fight is on. PCO picks him off the top rope with a Hurricanrana. The brawl spills to the floor where PCO counters a Tiger Driver into a back body drop. PCO continues the attack with a running clothesline. Back in the ring, Edwards turns the tide with a thunderous Superplex. Both men exchange chops before PCO drives him over the top rope to the floor. PCO dives through the ropes, colliding with Edwards on the outside. PCO hits a chokeslam on the hardest part of the ring. Moments later, he crushes Edwards with the De-animator. Edwards pulls the referee in harm’s way as PCO crushes him in the corner. Alisha Edwards comes down to ringside and in a shocking turn of events, cracks PCO over the head with a kendo stick. Edwards capitalizes with a buckle bomb, followed by the Boston Knee Party to win.

Eddie Edwards def PCO



After the match, PCO chases Edwards and Alisha out of the IMPACT Zone as they narrowly escape his wrath.

Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders. Gisele Shaw goes one-on-one with the returning Tasha Steelz. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde battles Jessicka. Callihan and Angels collide with Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango. Kenny King goes one-on-one with Frankie Kazarian with the winner’s team gaining the advantage in Hardcore War at Rebellion. Plus, we will get the final decision on Knockouts World Champion Mickie James’ status for Rebellion.

Now official for Rebellion LIVE April 16th on pay-per-view: The Coven defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against the Death Dollz.

Josh Alexander Relinquishes the IMPACT World Title

IMPACT President Scott D’Amore, as well as the competitors in the IMPACT World Title match at Rebellion, Steve Maclin and KUSHIDA, are in the ring. D’Amore welcomes Josh Alexander as he prepares to relinquish his title due to injury. Alexander’s wife, Jennifer, and their son, Jett, accompany him. Alexander thanks D’Amore for giving him the opportunity he needed four years ago when he signed his IMPACT Wrestling contract. The crowd shows their appreciation for Alexander as they chant “best world champ”. Alexander praises both KUSHIDA and Maclin but says that he will return and take back what’s rightfully his. Alexander begins to hand over the title when Jett runs over and pries it out of his hands. Alexander takes the title back and gives it to D’Amore. Maclin claims that Alexander fears him and that the injury is his way out. Maclin tries to provoke an injured Alexander by addressing his son. D’Amore defends Alexander and says that if Maclin really wanted to fight him, he would have accepted his open challenge or confronted him face-to-face when he was healthy. D’Amore hopes that Maclin doesn’t win at Rebellion and reminds him that KUSHIDA made him tap out at Sacrifice. Maclin claims that it was all “strategy and tactics” as his focus remains on being 100% at Rebellion when the IMPACT World Title is on the line. Maclin puts his hands on KUSHIDA and a fight breaks out. KUSHIDA locks in the Hoverboard Lock as Maclin retreats to the outside. KUSHIDA dives over the top, colliding with him on the floor. KUSHIDA stands tall with the World Title as IMPACT! goes off the air.