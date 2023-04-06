WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Announces AEW Grand Slam III

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 06, 2023

AEW President Tony Khan appeared after Wednesday’s TV tapings at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY, and thanked the New York fans for coming out.

Khan said he is looking forward to seeing everyone at Grand Slam in New York. This is the first confirmation of Grand Slam III taking place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. AEW will likely officially announce Grand Slam III on television soon.

The inaugural Grand Slam Dynamite was held on September 22, 2021 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and the second on September 21, 2022, from the same venue.

Tags: #aew #tony khan #grand slam

