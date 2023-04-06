Tony Khan Announces AEW Grand Slam III

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

AEW President Tony Khan appeared after Wednesday’s TV tapings at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY, and thanked the New York fans for coming out.

Khan said he is looking forward to seeing everyone at Grand Slam in New York. This is the first confirmation of Grand Slam III taking place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. AEW will likely officially announce Grand Slam III on television soon.

The inaugural Grand Slam Dynamite was held on September 22, 2021 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and the second on September 21, 2022, from the same venue.