Triple H Set To Appear On WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE has announced that Triple H will be on Friday's episode of SmackDown to "address the WWE Universe".
Triple H appeared and opened Monday's Raw after WrestleMania telling fans WWE is "going nowhere" following the company's sale to Endeavor.
Following Monday's broadcast it was revealed the show underwent many rewrites with Vince McMahon "firmly back in charge" of running the show.
BREAKING: @TripleH will be on #SmackDown tomorrow night to address the WWE Universe.https://t.co/jsEZLmMlMl pic.twitter.com/PwWcJ9swiU— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2023
⚡ Endeavor COO Indicates WWE Layoffs Are Coming
On Monday, WWE announced that they had agreed to be acquired by The Endeavor Group with a planned merger between WWE and UFC to create a new [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 06, 2023 01:42PM
