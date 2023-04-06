Endeavor COO Indicates WWE Layoffs Are Coming

On Monday, WWE announced that they had agreed to be acquired by The Endeavor Group with a planned merger between WWE and UFC to create a new publicly traded company.
Puck has an interview up with Endeavor COO Mark Shapiro alluded to the fact layoffs are expected as the departments of Endeavor and WWE merge:
"Anything from H.R. to finance to legal to communications production to distribution and marketing,” Shapiro said. “Across every area, you’re going to find cost synergies; you’re going to integrate and ultimately highlight and appoint the best and brightest teams."
The news of layoffs following a merger isn't unexpected, but it will no doubt impact morale within the company.
