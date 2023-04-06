WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Unique Footage Of Cameraman Telling Snoop Dogg To Punch The Miz At WWE WrestleMania

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 06, 2023

Shane McMahon made a shock return to the WWE over the weekend, but things ended badly when appeared to land awkwardly on his left knee during an impromptu match against The Miz.

In the post-WrestleMania press conference, Triple H said: "Unfortunately, Shane, tore his quad early in the match — not that it was going to be a long match, probably — but he went down with a torn quad."

Due to this unfortunate event, WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg who was also in the ring at the time had to act quickly to save the match. The legendary rapper landed a right hand on The Miz, before adding another to send Miz crashing to the mat. He then delivered his own version of The Rock's People's Elbow, to secure his first official WWE win!

Footage has since emerged of the moment a WWE cameraman was instructed to tell Snoop Dogg to save the match and punch The Miz. Check out below:

Unique angle of a cameraman telling Snoop Dogg to punch the Miz.
by u/doericd in SquaredCircle


