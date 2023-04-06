WWE Fan Was Kicked Out Of WWE WrestleMania At SoFi Stadium Due To Cosplay Outfit

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

A WWE fan by the name of Kevin Hunsperger has revealed he was kicked out of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium for cosplaying as Hall of Famer Big Boss Man. The stadium was subject to many attendance rules and it appears by dressing as a cop this upset stadium officials.

Hunsperger explained what happened on TikTok:

“I got kicked out of Sofa Stadium on night two of Wrestlemania, all because I was dressed like this man, the legendary Big Boss Man. My buddy Chad and I go to Wrestlemania and cosplay, he was the Mountie this year. I was the Big Boss Man. Night one, no problems at all. But night two, security guard got in my face just as we walked through the gates and told me that because I had a patch from a sheriff’s department, which was from Georgia, on my sleeve, that I couldn’t come in. So I peeled the patch off. That wasn’t good enough. The man stayed in my face and told me that I had to take the shirt off despite others, security guards, workers, fans telling him I was in cosplay. I even had Big Boss Man across my chest. One suggested I put a jacket on, but no, this security guard would not have it and made me leave even with my foam nightstick, which people are walking in there with metal belts and all that kind of stuff, with the plates and whatnot. They got in, no problem at all. But I was made to serve hard time, at least for a couple of minutes, when I went out and changed into a Big Boss Man t-shirt and came in and enjoyed the show.”