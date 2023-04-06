WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Vince McMahon's Status Ahead Of Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 06, 2023

Vince McMahon's Status Ahead Of Friday’s WWE SmackDown

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on Vince McMahon's status for this coming Friday's WWE SmackDown:

“Everyone’s wondering what’s gonna happen Friday. Is Vince gonna tear up the show again? Is he gonna come? Was it only because he was in Los Angeles?

“Nobody knows the answer. Either he’s coming to Portland (for SmackDown) and tearing up the show, or he’s, at worst, maybe gonna stay in Connecticut and be in the production meeting remote. In which case he’ll probably have less tearing up of the show.

“But he’s there, and he’s the decision maker, and he’s number one. He’s number one, that’s it.

“Triple H has gone from being ‘the guy’ to being basically what Paul Heyman was and what Bruce Prichard was before. Where they’re ‘in charge’, but everything gets overruled.”

Ric Flair Hopes The McMahon’s Will Still Be Involved With WWE

After around 70 years of being in the control of the McMahon family, WWE was sold to Endeavor Group Holdings on Monday. During his latest T [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 06, 2023 09:24AM

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81454/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer