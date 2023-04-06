Vince McMahon's Status Ahead Of Friday’s WWE SmackDown

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on Vince McMahon's status for this coming Friday's WWE SmackDown:

“Everyone’s wondering what’s gonna happen Friday. Is Vince gonna tear up the show again? Is he gonna come? Was it only because he was in Los Angeles?

“Nobody knows the answer. Either he’s coming to Portland (for SmackDown) and tearing up the show, or he’s, at worst, maybe gonna stay in Connecticut and be in the production meeting remote. In which case he’ll probably have less tearing up of the show.

“But he’s there, and he’s the decision maker, and he’s number one. He’s number one, that’s it.

“Triple H has gone from being ‘the guy’ to being basically what Paul Heyman was and what Bruce Prichard was before. Where they’re ‘in charge’, but everything gets overruled.”