Ric Flair Hopes The McMahon’s Will Still Be Involved With WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 06, 2023

After around 70 years of being in the control of the McMahon family, WWE was sold to Endeavor Group Holdings on Monday.

During his latest To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair noted that he hopes the McMahon family has some input in running WWE despite the sale to Endeavor. Flair reflected on Turner Broadcasting buying the NWA and eventually transforming into WCW:

“I just firstly hope that the McMahon family has some [input], is still allowed to run to the WWE. Does that make sense? Because God forbid, we have another situation where a Turner buys the NWA. Does that make sense? That turned into the worst case scenario ever.”

Source: Ric Flair Wants The McMahon’s Involved In WWE After Sale
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #ric flair

