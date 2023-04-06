AEW Dark: Elevation and ROH TV SPOILERS From Long Island, NY (4/5/23)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 06, 2023

AEW held tapings for next week’s Dark: Elevation and an episode of ROH TV following Dynamite on Wednesday night from UBS Arena on Long Island, NY.

ROH TV

Mark Briscoe and The Lucha Brothers defeated Shane Taylor and The WorkHorsemen

ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata defeated Christopher Daniels to retain the title. Dean Malenko, BJ Whitmer, and Jerry Lynn were the judges.

Brian Cage defeated Ortiz

Jay Lethal defeated Darius Martin thanks to outside interference from Matt Taven.

Rush and Dralistico defeated Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean

Daniel Garcia defeated Tracy Williams

ROH Women's Champion Athena defeated Miya Yamashita to retain the title.

Willow Nightingale defeated Notorious Mimi

The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent) defeated Steve Somerset and Steven Azul

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Tony Nese

Dark: Elevation

Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker defeated Zack Clayton, Jack Romlinson, and Mike Magnum

Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade defeated Shunma Katsumata, MAO, and Yukio Ino from DDT.

Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir defeated Robin & Charlette Renegade.

The Dark Order defeated Alvin Alvarez, Brother Greatness, and Aaron Rourke

Big Bill and Lee Moriarty defeated Rex Lawless and Traxx

Maki Itoh defeated Ashley D’Amboise

Matt Hardy & Isaiah Cassidy defeated Bobby Orlando and BRG

Emi Sakura defeated Mizuki