AEW Dark: Elevation and ROH TV SPOILERS From Long Island, NY (4/5/23)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW held tapings for next week’s Dark: Elevation and an episode of ROH TV following Dynamite on Wednesday night from UBS Arena on Long Island, NY.
Below are the results and spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:
Mark Briscoe and The Lucha Brothers defeated Shane Taylor and The WorkHorsemen
ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata defeated Christopher Daniels to retain the title. Dean Malenko, BJ Whitmer, and Jerry Lynn were the judges.
Brian Cage defeated Ortiz
Jay Lethal defeated Darius Martin thanks to outside interference from Matt Taven.
Rush and Dralistico defeated Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean
Daniel Garcia defeated Tracy Williams
ROH Women's Champion Athena defeated Miya Yamashita to retain the title.
Willow Nightingale defeated Notorious Mimi
The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent) defeated Steve Somerset and Steven Azul
Konosuke Takeshita defeated Tony Nese
Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker defeated Zack Clayton, Jack Romlinson, and Mike Magnum
Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade defeated Shunma Katsumata, MAO, and Yukio Ino from DDT.
Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir defeated Robin & Charlette Renegade.
The Dark Order defeated Alvin Alvarez, Brother Greatness, and Aaron Rourke
Big Bill and Lee Moriarty defeated Rex Lawless and Traxx
Maki Itoh defeated Ashley D’Amboise
Matt Hardy & Isaiah Cassidy defeated Bobby Orlando and BRG
Emi Sakura defeated Mizuki
