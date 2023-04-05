FTR Win World Tag Team Championships On AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite main event saw The Gunns put the AEW tag team titles on the line against FTR with FTR’s careers on the line.
The Gunns tried to get themselves disqualified throughout the match, including delivering a low blow and using the AEW tag team title, but the referee kept the match going. FTR ended up winning the tag team titles by pinning both Gunns at the same time.
FTR ARE THE NEW AEW TAG CHAMPS!#ANDNEW#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/O7vX884Rfh— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) April 6, 2023
⚡ AEW All In 2023 Announced For Wembley Stadium In London, England
Tony Khan made his big announcement tonight during AEW Dynamite on TBS. Khan announced that AEW All In 2023 will take place on Sunday, Augu [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 05, 2023 09:35PM
