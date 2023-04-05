WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
FTR Win World Tag Team Championships On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2023

Tonight's AEW Dynamite main event saw The Gunns put the AEW tag team titles on the line against FTR with FTR’s careers on the line.

The Gunns tried to get themselves disqualified throughout the match, including delivering a low blow and using the AEW tag team title, but the referee kept the match going. FTR ended up winning the tag team titles by pinning both Gunns at the same time.

AEW All In 2023 Announced For Wembley Stadium In London, England

Tony Khan made his big announcement tonight during AEW Dynamite on TBS. Khan announced that AEW All In 2023 will take place on Sunday, Augu [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 05, 2023 09:35PM


