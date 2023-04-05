FTR Win World Tag Team Championships On AEW Dynamite

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Tonight's AEW Dynamite main event saw The Gunns put the AEW tag team titles on the line against FTR with FTR’s careers on the line.

The Gunns tried to get themselves disqualified throughout the match, including delivering a low blow and using the AEW tag team title, but the referee kept the match going. FTR ended up winning the tag team titles by pinning both Gunns at the same time.