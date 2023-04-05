➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/5/2023)

This week's AEW Dynamite show kicks off with the usual theme song and accompanying opening video and then we shoot inside the UBS Arena in Long Island, N.Y.

Jay White & Juice Robinson Attack Ricky Starks

From there, Excalibur welcomes us to the show as fireworks explode in the venue. He informs us that we're heading straight to the ring and "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts introduces "Absolute" Ricky Starks.

Starks heads to the ring for the highly-anticipated grudge match against Juice Robinson. As he settles in the ring, we hear The Bullet Club theme. Juice Robinson hits the ring from the side and attacks Starks.

Meanwhile, The Bullet Club logo flashes on the big screen and "Switchblade" Jay White rushes to the ring and assists Robinson in a beatdown of Starks as the crowd goes bonkers.

Starks tries fighting back but Robinson cuts him off. White hits his Bladerunner finisher on him and he and Robinson do The Bullet Club hand gesture together. They leave Starks laying and pose on the ropes in the corners of the ring.

Keith Lee Challenges Chris Jericho To A Fight

When we return from the break, we see "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts in the ring beginning his formal ring introductions for our main event of the evening, which will feature our fourth out of four scheduled championship matches here this evening.

FTR's theme hits and the crowd in Long Island explodes as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler emerge from the back. They head to the ring for our final bout of what has been a jam-packed show.

Now their music dies down and 50 Cent's "Many Men" plays for the reigning and defending AEW Tag-Team Champions hits. The Gunns emerge to a ton of boos. Austin and Colten Gunn head to the ring.

We see some good back-and-forth action with FTR dominating out of the gate, but just as Austin and Colten start to shift the offensive momentum in their favor, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the bout continues.

As we settle back in from the break, Wheeler finally makes the much-needed tag to the fresh Harwood. Harwood hits the ring and starts tearing into one member of The Gunns. The other comes in from behind but Harwood starts wearing him out as well. He plants him into the mat with a short-armed clothesline.

He goes for the same thing on Austin but Austin avoids it and gets Harwood on the mat. Harwood rolls him up with an inside cradle but Austin kicks out at two to keep this one alive. From there, he scoops up Harwood for a slam but Wheeler hits a top-rope drop-kick to knock Harwood on top of Austin for another close pin attempt.

FTR continues to dominate and build to a spot where they hit their trademark spiked pile driver spot off the ropes in the corner. They go for the immediate follow-up pin attempt, but somehow Gunn kicks out to keep this going.

All four men end up in the ring. FTR goes for the Big Rigg, but The Gunns avoid it. They try and take over but FTR ends up hitting their Big Rigg successfully. They go for the follow-up pin attempt but Colten breaks it up.

The referee wants to disqualify The Gunns but opts not to due to the high stakes involved in this main event contest. Austin sends Harwood into Wheeler and after the two clunk heads, he goes for the pin on Harwood. We see Dax kick out and then Austin does a "bye bye" wave to the camera.

Austin picks Dax up and hooks him for a Pedigree, even doing the Triple H arms out "roar" gesture. Harwood rolls him up and covers him but Austin kicks out. Dax goes for an inside cradle but again Austin kicks out. Austin with a blatant low blow again trying to force the ref to DQ them.

The ref goes to do it but Cash grabs the ref's arm as he goes to wave to the time keeper. He begs the ref not to. Austin hits a cheap shot to knock Cash to the floor. He picks up Dax and sets him on the top-rope before climbing up after him. Dax knocks him down and recovers.

We see Colten slide the title into Austin but the ref sees this and steps on it. As he goes to dump it out of the ring, the other belt is thrown in and Austin grabs it and cuddles with it so it's not in view.

Dax leaps off the top-rope with a flying headbutt but Austin moves the title and Dax slams into it head first. He rolls him over for the cover but Dax somehow kicks out. The crowd goes bonkers for that. Harwood and Wheeler hit a big spot out of the corner on Austin and Colten and they both go for the pin at the same time.

The ref makes the count and FTR wins. We have new AEW World Tag-Team Champions and the crowd in Long Island loves it. The streamers pour out of the ceiling. Mark Briscoe heads to the ring from the back to celebrate with them. The show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and NEW AEW Tag-Team Champions: FTR