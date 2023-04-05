Christian Cage and Luchasaurus Return On AEW Dynamite

Luchasaurus and Christian Cage are back on AEW televison.
The duo made their return on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in a short vignette air in which Cage was approaching a door with a red glowing light from which Luchasaurus emerged. Check out the vignette below.
Who has @Christian4Peeps brought with him?— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/DEXD9c9wxQ
⚡ Jay White Makes Surprise Appearance On AEW Dynamite
Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS opened with a big surprise on TBS. Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ is ALL ELITE!Tune in now to Wednesday Night #AEW [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 05, 2023 08:10PM
