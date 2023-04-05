WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Christian Cage and Luchasaurus Return On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2023

Luchasaurus and Christian Cage are back on AEW televison.

The duo made their return on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in a short vignette air in which Cage was approaching a door with a red glowing light from which Luchasaurus emerged. Check out the vignette below.

