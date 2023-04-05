Long Island Crowd Sign Draws Attention During AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite is currently taking place at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.
Never a crowd to let disappoint, the sign of the night for many is the one shown on screen below, which reads "LMAO Cody", of course in reference to Cody Rhodes losing at WrestleMania 39.
[AEW Dynamite Spoilers] Crowd sign of the night
by u/AndrewT2410 in SquaredCircle
⚡ MJF's Mom Is At AEW Dynamite Tonight With A Sign
MJFs mom is at Dynamite tonight with a signby u/hhhisthegame in SquaredCircle [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 05, 2023 08:55PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com