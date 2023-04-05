WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Long Island Crowd Sign Draws Attention During AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2023

AEW Dynamite is currently taking place at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

Never a crowd to let disappoint, the sign of the night for many is the one shown on screen below, which reads "LMAO Cody", of course in reference to Cody Rhodes losing at WrestleMania 39.

[AEW Dynamite Spoilers] Crowd sign of the night
MJF's Mom Is At AEW Dynamite Tonight With A Sign

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 05, 2023 08:55PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite

