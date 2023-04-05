Jay White Makes Surprise Appearance On AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS opened with a big surprise on TBS.
Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ is ALL ELITE!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 6, 2023
Tune in now to Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/GIHAyN2cLo
In the opening of the show from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, Ricky Starks made his way down to the ring for his grudge match against Juice Robinson when both Juice and JAY WHITE attacked Starks!
Starks tries to fight back but the Bullet Club gained the upper hand with White delivering a Blade Runner. SWITCHBLADE IS ALL ELITE!
JAY WHITE HAS ARRIVED ON #AEWDYNAMITE! pic.twitter.com/5WnhXi1UKe— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) April 6, 2023
AEW President Tony Khan announced shortly afterward that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was officially All Elite.
⚡ AEW Star Saraya Regrets Taking A Shot At WWE
Saraya recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she reflected on the promo she have when she joined All Elite Wrestling and her regrets [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 05, 2023 05:33PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com