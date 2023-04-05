WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jay White Makes Surprise Appearance On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2023

Jay White Makes Surprise Appearance On AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS opened with a big surprise on TBS.

In the opening of the show from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, Ricky Starks made his way down to the ring for his grudge match against Juice Robinson when both Juice and JAY WHITE attacked Starks!

Starks tries to fight back but the Bullet Club gained the upper hand with White delivering a Blade Runner. SWITCHBLADE IS ALL ELITE!

AEW President Tony Khan announced shortly afterward that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was officially All Elite.

 

Tags: #aew #dynamite #jay white #bullet club

