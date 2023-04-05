WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dominik Mysterio Didn't Warn His Sister That He'd Be Throwing A Cup Of Water On Her

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 05, 2023

Dominik Mysterio was recently a guest on The Ringer Wrestling Show, where he was asked if he has been having fun with his newfound heel persona in WWE.

“Most definitely. You can ask the Judgment Day, I put it in the group chat. Damian must have said something, and I said, ‘It was a big night for me. I told my mom to shut up.’ I’m retiring after that.”

“Even [at WrestleMania]. I didn’t know I was going to throw a drink at my sister. I walked down and saw her holding a cup and thought, ‘This dumbass is holding a cup.’ I grabbed it, was going to drink it, and saw there was a little bit of water and said, ‘That’s just a little bit,’ so I figured I would throw it on her. That was a blast. Looking back at it now, I threw it with some force. She didn’t expect it at all. It’s a lot of fun. Hopefully, I get to do some more stuff where I get to torture them. It’s a blast. I had to put out with a lot of crap growing up so it’s fun to return the favor.”

Source: fightful.com
