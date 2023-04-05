WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes Cody Rhodes' Loss at WWE WrestleMania 39 Wasn't The Right Move

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2023

During the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has reflected on this past weekend's WrestleMania, and Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns in the main event.

On Cody Rhodes losing at WrestleMania 39: 

“It was a good weekend for the WWE. It just was a really bad weekend for Cody Rhodes, and for everybody that invested their time and energy in watching his story, which was billed as a Hollywood story, to come to a finale in Hollywood and supposedly have a Hollywood ending. And it was the worst possible ending a movie could have.”

On why giving Cody the title later will not work:

“I’ve heard people [say], ‘Well, maybe they’ll do it at [Madison Square Garden], where his dad won, in a couple of months, and it’s like, you’re going to force it, and force-feed the championship? That’s what fans hate, is when [it’s] like, ‘We’ll give him the title on this date, because of this.’ No. Give him the title when the story dictates the title should be given.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #cody rhodes #roman reigns #freddie prinze jr

