Nigel McGuinness Signs With AEW

Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that Nigel McGuinness has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Khan tweeted:

"Nigel McGuiness is a legend in pro wrestling, and now @McGuinnessNigel is All Elite! See you all TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork for a massive Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and I'll have a very important announcement on TBS tonight!"

McGuiness made his ROH return on commentary this past Friday night at Supercard of Honor.

