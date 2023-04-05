WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Nigel McGuinness Signs With AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2023

Nigel McGuinness Signs With AEW

Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that Nigel McGuinness has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Khan tweeted:

 "Nigel McGuiness is a legend in pro wrestling, and now @McGuinnessNigel is All Elite! See you all TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork for a massive Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and I'll have a very important announcement on TBS tonight!"
McGuiness made his ROH return on commentary this past Friday night at Supercard of Honor.

McGuiness made a surprise ROH return on commentary this past Friday night at Supercard of Honor.

Tony Khan Set To Make One Of The "Most Important Announcements Ever In AEW" Tonight

AEW President Tony Khan will be appearing on tonight’s episode of Dynamite with another big announcement. Khan spoke with Sports Illu [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 05, 2023 01:32PM

 

 


Tags: #aew #roh #ring of honor #nigel mcguiness

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81438/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer