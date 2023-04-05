Nigel McGuinness Signs With AEW

Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that Nigel McGuinness has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Khan tweeted:
"Nigel McGuiness is a legend in pro wrestling, and now @McGuinnessNigel is All Elite! See you all TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork for a massive Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and I'll have a very important announcement on TBS tonight!"
McGuiness made his ROH return on commentary this past Friday night at Supercard of Honor.
McGuiness made a surprise ROH return on commentary this past Friday night at Supercard of Honor.
⚡ Tony Khan Set To Make One Of The "Most Important Announcements Ever In AEW" Tonight
AEW President Tony Khan will be appearing on tonight’s episode of Dynamite with another big announcement. Khan spoke with Sports Illu [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 05, 2023 01:32PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com