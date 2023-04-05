Tony Khan Set To Make One Of The "Most Important Announcements Ever In AEW" Tonight

AEW President Tony Khan will be appearing on tonight’s episode of Dynamite with another big announcement.
Khan spoke with Sports Illustrated, where he noted the announcement will be one of the most the important announcements ever in AEW
“This is something I’ve dreamed of for years,” says Khan. “It’s a huge milestone for AEW, and I can’t wait to talk about it. There will be fans around the world who will be excited—it is one of the most important announcements ever in AEW.”
What do you think Tony Khan will announce?
⚡ MJF Comments On WWE/UFC Merger Under Endeavor
AEW World Champion MJF has commented on WWE’s sale to Endeavor. Discussing the merger with UFC, MJF said: “It’s exciting. [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 05, 2023 12:36PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com