Tony Khan Set To Make One Of The "Most Important Announcements Ever In AEW" Tonight

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

AEW President Tony Khan will be appearing on tonight’s episode of Dynamite with another big announcement.

Khan spoke with Sports Illustrated, where he noted the announcement will be one of the most the important announcements ever in AEW

“This is something I’ve dreamed of for years,” says Khan. “It’s a huge milestone for AEW, and I can’t wait to talk about it. There will be fans around the world who will be excited—it is one of the most important announcements ever in AEW.”

What do you think Tony Khan will announce?



