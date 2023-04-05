WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Set To Make One Of The "Most Important Announcements Ever In AEW" Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2023

AEW President Tony Khan will be appearing on tonight’s episode of Dynamite with another big announcement.

Khan spoke with Sports Illustrated, where he noted the announcement will be one of the most the important announcements ever in AEW

“This is something I’ve dreamed of for years,” says Khan. “It’s a huge milestone for AEW, and I can’t wait to talk about it. There will be fans around the world who will be excited—it is one of the most important announcements ever in AEW.”

What do you think Tony Khan will announce?

