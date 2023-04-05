MJF Comments On WWE/UFC Merger Under Endeavor

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

AEW World Champion MJF has commented on WWE’s sale to Endeavor. Discussing the merger with UFC, MJF said:

“It’s exciting. A rising tide lifts all ships. The more professional wrestling is in the media, the better, which is why as World Champion.

“The best thing Tony Khan ever did was give me the opportunity to wrestler for the belt and beat that loser Jon Moxley so I can rise the ship that is All Elite Wrestling.

“Now, AEW, when you talk about professional wrestling, you can’t not talk about AEW and you damn sure can’t not talk about Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

“So, I think both companies right now are white hot, I think in my opinion, (holding up AEW World Title) this is THE belt.

“If you want to be at the pinnacle of our profession, as a professional wrestler, this is the belt to win, this is the belt to hold, and I’m the guy to beat.

“Ain’t nobody gonna beat me, because I’m a Long Islander and you can’t beat a Long Islander.

“If you’re asking how often I think about money – often. That’s the answer to the question. It’s a battle of the Khans! We’ll see who wins.

“What I will say right now, I’m very happy to be the face of my promotion. I’m very happy to be the biggest minute-for-minute draw on Wednesday nights by a freakin’ landslide – no offense to anybody else on the roster, it’s just a fact.

“Tony Khan is very fortunate to have me and I have a feeling he’s doing to do whatever it takes to keep it as such.”