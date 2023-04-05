WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Wants Brian Cage To Stay With AEW/ROH

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2023

Tony Khan Wants Brian Cage To Stay With AEW/ROH

During the recent ROH Supercard of Honor post-show media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about the status of Brian Cage with some beliving he will be departing ROH/AEW. Khan commented:

“I really like Brian Cage. I think The Embassy are great champions, and Brian Cage has been a great wrestler in both AEW and Ring of Honor and is a great champion now in Ring of Honor,” Tony Khan said. “So I really like Brian. I would definitely like Brian to stay for a long time, and he did a great job tonight in the match, and he picked up a pin.

“I think The Embassy are definitely a big part of the show, and I would definitely like for them to stay, all three of them, including Brian. They’re definitely dominant, great champions, including Brian.”

Source: wrestlezone.com
Post Your Comments...

 
