Tony Khan Wants Brian Cage To Stay With AEW/ROH

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

During the recent ROH Supercard of Honor post-show media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about the status of Brian Cage with some beliving he will be departing ROH/AEW. Khan commented:

“I really like Brian Cage. I think The Embassy are great champions, and Brian Cage has been a great wrestler in both AEW and Ring of Honor and is a great champion now in Ring of Honor,” Tony Khan said. “So I really like Brian. I would definitely like Brian to stay for a long time, and he did a great job tonight in the match, and he picked up a pin.

“I think The Embassy are definitely a big part of the show, and I would definitely like for them to stay, all three of them, including Brian. They’re definitely dominant, great champions, including Brian.”