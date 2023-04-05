WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Four Title Matches, Plus Tony Khan's Announcement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2023

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Four Title Matches, Plus Tony Khan's Announcement

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight will an all-new episode of AEW Dynamite with many wondering what Tony Khan will announce. Below is the announced card for the show:

-  AEW World Tag Team Championship vs. AEW Careers: The Gunns (c) vs. FTR

-  AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black (c) vs. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy

-  AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Riho

-  FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Ethan Page

- Sammy Guevara vs. Komander

- Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

- Tony Khan has a very important announcement

- We celebrate MJF Day

- We’ll hear from Blackpool Combat Club

- The Acclaimed give their answer to the JAS

AEW Reveals His Contract Will Soon Expire

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has revealed in an interview at WrestleCon by Lucha Libre Online that his current contract with the promotion will [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 05, 2023 09:15AM


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81432/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer