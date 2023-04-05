Major WWE Superstar Has Been Cast For The New Barbie Movie

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

WWE veteran turned Hollywood star John Cena has been announced for the upcoming Barbie movie, set for a July 21, 2023 release. Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig.

Cena was confirmed for the film during the second teaser trailer and joins stars such as Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell.