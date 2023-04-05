WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Major WWE Superstar Has Been Cast For The New Barbie Movie

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2023

Major WWE Superstar Has Been Cast For The New Barbie Movie

WWE veteran turned Hollywood star John Cena has been announced for the upcoming Barbie movie, set for a July 21, 2023 release. Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig.

Cena was confirmed for the film during the second teaser trailer and joins stars such as Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell.

Cena went up against Austin Theory for the US Championship at WrestleMania 39 this past weekend but failed to capture the gold.

 

Tags: #wwe #john cena #barbie

