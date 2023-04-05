WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Jackson Gives Update On His Arm Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2023

Matt Jackson is hoping to get back in the ring shortly following injury.

Jackson provided his fans with an update on his injury on the most recent episode of Being The Elite.

“You may have heard I suffered a torn bicep. It’s a partially torn bicep. After consulting with multiple doctors and wrestlers, other people in the industry who have suffered the exact same injury, I have decided not to do the surgery.

Instead, as I said, we are on our way to LA to start other forms of therapy. These other forms of therapy shall turn what would have been months out on the shelf to only just weeks. That is the hope.

I feel pretty good. I don’t know if I’m just a freak. Dana says I am. But I feel pretty good, and my arm feels pretty good. So the hope is, let’s get in there, let’s do these other therapies, let’s do the PRP, and let’s get me back in the ring asap. That is the hope.”


