WWE NXT Results (4/4/2023)

WWE NXT Results for April 4, 2023

In the ring, Indi Hartwell said she had some ups and downs before winning the NXT Women's Championship, but the fans never doubted her. The first person she feels should get an opportunity for her championship is Roxanne Perez. Zoey Stark came out and said she wanted a title match tonight and Hartwell accepted.

Earlier today, Axiom challenged Wes Lee at the airport for a shot at Lee's North American Championship and Lee accepted.

Tony D'Angelo & Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo vs Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

D'Angelo gave Prince an overhead suplex and Wilson and Prince a German suplex. He then gave Prince a spinebuster. D'Angelo and Prince collided in the ring. Wilson distracted the referee while Prince threw D'Angelo into the exposed turnbuckle and pinned him.

===Winners: Pretty Deadly

Jacy Jayne said she made sure Gigi Dolin was never going to win the ladder match that took place at Stand and Deliver and now she is going to break her will.

Dijak vs Odyssey Jones

Jones went to the middle rope, but Dijak kicked him in the jaw. Dijak gave him a fireman's carry slam off the middle rope for a near fall. He then gave him a moonsault off the top rope and pinned him.

===Winner: Dijak

Backstage, Gallus and Joe Coffey. Joe said Gallus are the tag team champions and he is going to pack a couple fights so people will realize this is their kingdom.

Nathan Frazier vs Dragon Lee

Noam Dar appeared before the match with his Heritage Cup he won while he was in NXT UK. Frazier and Lee exchanged knees to their faces. Frazier hit an Enzuigiri. Lee hit a powerbomb and then a running knee to Lee jaw for the win.

===Winner: Dragon Lee

In the classroom, Andre Chase told his students he was proud they were able to beat Schism at Stand and Deliver. He gave a special shout out to honorary alumni, Tyler Bate to help keep Chase U alive. Duke Hudson pointed out that he is the one who got the job done. Chase said he was going to mention that, but then remembered what Hudson said about awards and ceremonies and knows that is not something he would be interested in. Hudson said he wasn't talking about some trivial match. This was the biggest stakes of the year and the legacy he's created here is something worth honoring. Chase agreed and said next week they are going to award him the MVP trophy.

In a vignette, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn said they curse any team that will challenge them for their newly won NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

Backstage, Wes Lee complimented his opponents that were in the North American Championship at Stand and Deliver, but the one who stood out to him is Axiom whom he is looking forward to competing against tonight.

NXT Women's Championship:

Indi Hartwell vs Zoey Stark

Hartwell gave Stark a spinebuster. Stark hit Hartwell with a K360 which sent Hartwell out of the ring. Stark threw Hartwell back in the ring. Stark went for the cover, but Hartwell countered with a crucifix and pinned her.

===Winner: Indi Hartwell

After the match, Tiffany Stratton came out from the entrance way. Cora Jade returned and attacked Hartwell from behind. Jade walked past Stratton and said she is going to take care of Hartwell. Stratton told Jade to keep walking.

Backstage, Brooks Jensen apologized to Kiana James for not handing her the bag at Stand and Deliver. James started yelling at Jensen. Fallon Henley and Josh Briggs walked in. Henley told James she can't be serious that she is trying to make Jensen feel bad for not helping her cheat while she is cheating on him. James told Jenson that maybe she was dating around, but never once did they say they were exclusive. James told Jensen that everything changed when they shared their first kiss and she thought she could trust him, and after Saturday, that's not true as her and Fallon are not NXT Tag Team Champions anymore. She thought what she had with Jensen was special, but she was wrong. Jensen felt bad. Fallon told Jensen that James is trying to make him feel like the bad guy. Jensen told Briggs and Fallon that he should have told James they were exclusive and he wants them to stay out of his relationship.

Outside, Lyra Valkyrie told Cora Jade that she's not here to dwell on the past, but does want to remind her of the future and Jade can't escape fate.

Ivy Nile vs Tatum Paxley

Nile hit Paxley with a flying kick which sent Paxley out of the ring. Nile went out after her, kicked her, and threw her back in the ring. Nile got Paxley in the dragon sleeper and made her submit.

===Winner: Ivy Nile

Backstage, Von Wagner challenged Ilja Dragunov to a match. Mr. Stone interrupted them and he asked Wagner why he is trying to get a match with Dragunov. Stone said he will get Wagner the match, but if Wagner doesn't win, then they are done.

NXT North American Championship Match:

Wes Lee (champion) vs Axiom

Lee hit Axiom with a Superkick. Lee went for a corkscrew dive off the top rope, but Axiom got his legs up. Axiom hit a running knee to Lee's face. Axiom went for the Golden Ratio, but Lee moved out of the way. Lee hit Axiom with the Cardiac Kick and pinned him to retain his championship. They shook hands after the match.

===Winner: Wes Lee

After the match, SCRYPTS tried to attack Axiom, but Axiom caught him with a Superkick.

Backstage, Nathan Frazier said when you have a moment of enlightenment, your perspective changes. When your perspective changes, your reality changes, and he's pretty sure that's what just happened to him.

A promo aired featuring Tank Ledger, Dani Palmer, and Oba Femi who are coming to NXT.

In the ring, Carmelo Hayes said he wants to give Bron Breakker his flowers. Hayes called out Breakker. Breakker came out and Hayes said he doesn't know what Breakker's future holds, but he thanks him. Breakker said every champion has to lose to the next person. Tomasso Ciampa taught him the right way to pass the torch and that's why he handed Hayes the belt after his loss at Stand and Deliver. As Breakker was leaving the ring, Hayes asked him to come back. Hayes shook Breakker's hand. As he raised Breakker's arm in the air, Breakker clotheslined him. Breakker then press slammed Trick Williams and hit Hayes with a spear.