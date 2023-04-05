WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Reveals His Contract Will Soon Expire

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2023

AEW Reveals His Contract Will Soon Expire

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has revealed in an interview at WrestleCon by Lucha Libre Online that his current contract with the promotion will soon expire. El Idolo has been out of action recovering from an injury. El Idolo commented:

"I'm with AEW, to make it clear. Soon my contract will expire. I had a tear in my chest and I got surgery in November. I was out for 4 months but soon I'll be back. I was at the Hall of Fame accompanying my wife and to be next to a great friend Rey Mysterio...He's the symbol for all the Latinos, Rey Mysterio."

Andrade joined AEW on June 4, 2021, signing a 3-year deal which means if injury time isn't added to his contract and he doesn't sign a new one he could become a free agent in June 2023.

