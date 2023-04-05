WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jay White Reportedly Now Not Expected To Sign With WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2023

Jay White to WWE almost looked like it would happen just a few weeks ago, but that now appears not to be the case.

PWInsider reports that White who became a free agency in January does not appear to be signing with WWE anytime soon.

The reports notes, there was "absolutely no discussion" about White over WrestleMania 39 weekend, and that sources such as WWE officials and talent within the company have confirmed this. White reportedly had interest from AEW and WWE after he entered free agency when his NJPW contract expired.

What next for the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion?

Tags: #wwe #jay white

