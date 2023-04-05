Jay White Reportedly Now Not Expected To Sign With WWE

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Jay White to WWE almost looked like it would happen just a few weeks ago, but that now appears not to be the case.

PWInsider reports that White who became a free agency in January does not appear to be signing with WWE anytime soon.

The reports notes, there was "absolutely no discussion" about White over WrestleMania 39 weekend, and that sources such as WWE officials and talent within the company have confirmed this. White reportedly had interest from AEW and WWE after he entered free agency when his NJPW contract expired.

What next for the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion?