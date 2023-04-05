GoFundMe Launched To Support Bushwhacker Butch's Family

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch died at the age of 78, his nephew Luke has said in a statement on Facebook on Monday.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support his family with his medical and funeral expenses. If you would like to donate to his fun, click here. AEW's Chris Jericho is among other talents who have donated from the world of professional wrestling.
Butch (Bob Miller) had arrived in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 weekend and was been taken ill soon after and sadly passed away.
⚡ Paul Heyman Explains Why Ending Of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania Made Sense
During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Paul Heyman commented on fan disappointment in the ending of the Roman Reigns vs. Cody R [...]— Guy Incognito Apr 04, 2023 06:04PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com