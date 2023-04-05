GoFundMe Launched To Support Bushwhacker Butch's Family

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch died at the age of 78, his nephew Luke has said in a statement on Facebook on Monday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support his family with his medical and funeral expenses. If you would like to donate to his fun, click here. AEW's Chris Jericho is among other talents who have donated from the world of professional wrestling.

Butch (Bob Miller) had arrived in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 weekend and was been taken ill soon after and sadly passed away.





