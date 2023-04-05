WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GoFundMe Launched To Support Bushwhacker Butch's Family

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch died at the age of 78, his nephew Luke has said in a statement on Facebook on Monday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support his family with his medical and funeral expenses. If you would like to donate to his fun, click here. AEW's Chris Jericho is among other talents who have donated from the world of professional wrestling.

Butch (Bob Miller) had arrived in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 weekend and was been taken ill soon after and sadly passed away.

Paul Heyman Explains Why Ending Of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania Made Sense

During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Paul Heyman commented on fan disappointment in the ending of the Roman Reigns vs. Cody R [...]

