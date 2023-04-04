Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Segments Confirmed For SmackDown

WWE.com confirmed to expect Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens to have segments during this week's SmackDown.

Here’s the full preview and updated lineup for this Friday, April 7:

Conquering heroes Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens return to SmackDown as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

In an incredible main event showdown on WrestleMania Saturday, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn brought the WWE Universe to a frenzy when they overcame The Usos in the first-ever Tag Team Title main event in the history of The Showcase of the Immortals and snapped the seemingly never-ending reign of Jimmy and Jey!

Still charged up from their electric triumph, the new titleholders will journey to the blue brand!

How will best friends Owens and Zayn celebrate their epic win? Find out on SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

NEW SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley claims her throne on SmackDown

After defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in an instant classic, Rhea Ripley will appear on the blue brand for the first-time as SmackDown Women’s Champion in what is sure to be a memorable moment.

Just days after winning the title at WrestleMania Saturday, Ripley confronted Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the Raw after WrestleMania and declared herself WWE’s top champion.

What will Ripley say when she hits the ring, grabs a mic and claims her throne? Tune in to SmackDown on FOX at 8 7/ C to find out!

