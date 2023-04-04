Dragon Lee vs. Nathan Frazer Added To NXT Tonight

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

WWE confirmed the news via a tweet stating that Dragon Lee will take on Nathan Frazer on tonight's NXT episode.

For those who wish to see what the focus is for tonight's episode, you can view it below.

* The fallout from NXT Stand & Deliver 2023

* Odyssey Jones vs. Dijak

* Pretty Deadly vs. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks

* The future is now with the rise of NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes tonight

* In the wake of an explosive NXT Stand and Deliver, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell’s new title reigns will change the very landscape of NXT.