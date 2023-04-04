Tessa Blanchard And La Rosa Negra Reportedly Make Amends

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Both Tessa Blanchard and La Rosa Negra apparently made amends recently.

In January 2020, Tessa Blanchard tweeted out women should support each other before she had ended up becoming the first ever woman to win the Impact Wrestling World Championship. After her tweet, a bunch of women replied which included Allysin Kay, Chelsea Green, and Gigi Doli calling Tessa a bully herself.

During that time, La Rosa Negra revealed that Tessa had spat on her, and called her a racial slur in Japan sometime in 2017. She denied using a racial slur toard La Rosa Negra, but the controversy continued regardless.

NWA wrestler Bryan Idol posted a tweet revealing that the two had a great conversation where "mistakes were admitted and forgiven". They both did a follow up chat Monday, and all is well.