WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Tessa Blanchard And La Rosa Negra Reportedly Make Amends

Posted By: Dustin Lee on Apr 04, 2023

Tessa Blanchard And La Rosa Negra Reportedly Make Amends

Both Tessa Blanchard and La Rosa Negra apparently made amends recently. 

In January 2020, Tessa Blanchard tweeted out women should support each other before she had ended up becoming the first ever woman to win the Impact Wrestling World Championship. After her tweet, a bunch of women replied which included Allysin Kay, Chelsea Green, and Gigi Doli calling Tessa a bully herself.

During that time, La Rosa Negra revealed that Tessa had spat on her, and called her a racial slur in Japan sometime in 2017. She denied using a racial slur toard La Rosa Negra, but the controversy continued regardless.

NWA wrestler Bryan Idol posted a tweet revealing that the two had a great conversation where "mistakes were admitted and forgiven". They both did a follow up chat Monday, and all is well.


Tags: #tessa blanchard #la rosa negra

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81415/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer