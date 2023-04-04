WWE NXT Preview Tonight

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Below is the highlights for tonight's episode of WWE NXT which airs on the USA Network at 8:00 pm ET.

* The fallout from NXT Stand & Deliver 2023

* The future is now with the rise of NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes tonight

* In the wake of an explosive NXT Stand and Deliver, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell’s new title reigns will change the very landscape of NXT.

WWE released the below video before NXT airs tonight: