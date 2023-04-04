WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Endeavor President Says They Will Run The UFC Playbook When Handling WWE

Posted By: Dustin Lee on Apr 04, 2023

Endeavor President Mark Shapiro spoke about the acquisition with Sport's Business Journal's John Ourand, He discussed what he expects to come for WWE following the transaction.

"We're going to run the UFC playbook. The opportunity to put Vince McMahon's creative head with Dana and Ari [Emanuel] is going to create a significant amount of value for shareholders.

That's the strategy. That's how it has successfully played out for the UFC over the last six years. Remember when we bought it for $4.1 billion? People thought that price was crazy. Now, it is valued at $12.1 billion. I mean, what a story. We hope to do the same thing with the WWE."

 

 

Source: sportsbusinessjournal.com
Tags: #wwe #endeavor #mike shapiro

