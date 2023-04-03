WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Will Team Up With Brock Lesnar On WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2023

Cody Rhodes has a tag partner for tonight's WWE RAW.

In the segment second of the night, Universal Champion Roman Reigns who retained his titles against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 came to the ring to speak, or rather gloat about his big win.

Rhodes then came to the ring and stated he wanted a rematch but that was declined. Since Rhodes could not get what he wanted, he requested tag match against Reigns and Sikoa. Paul Heyman informed Cody that if he wanted that then it’s official but Cody’s partner had to be someone who wrestled at WrestleMania and they can never challenge for Roman’s titles. Enter BROCK LESNAR!

Lesnar lost the right to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title when he lost to Reigns at SummerSlam 2022 meaning he is the perfect tag partner for Rhodes.

This is Lesnar's first match live on WWE in OVER 20 YEARS!


