Bad Bunny Attacked By Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio On WWE RAW

There was an angle involving Bad Bunny on Monday's WWE RAW.
Rey Mysterio went up against United States Champion Austin Theory and lost the match because of interference from his son Dominik. Bad Bunny was at ringside watching the action and was confronted by Dominik.
Bunny unhappy with Dominik punched him but Dominik then pulled the international music artist over the guardrail and attacked him. It would appear this angle was run to help set up a match for Bad Bunny at Backlash in Puerto Rico.
Bad Bunny is real af for taking that chokeslam through the announce table like that #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/nVAn37dzmn— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) April 4, 2023
