WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Bad Bunny Attacked By Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio On WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2023

Bad Bunny Attacked By Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio On WWE RAW

There was an angle involving Bad Bunny on Monday's WWE RAW.

Rey Mysterio went up against United States Champion Austin Theory and lost the match because of interference from his son Dominik. Bad Bunny was at ringside watching the action and was confronted by Dominik.

Bunny unhappy with Dominik punched him but Dominik then pulled the international music artist over the guardrail and attacked him. It would appear this angle was run to help set up a match for Bad Bunny at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

Backstage News On WWE Employee Meeting Held This Afternoon

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports WWE held an all-employees meeting on Monday afternoon led by Nick Khan, Frank Riddick and Paul "Tr [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 03, 2023 07:29PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #wrestlemania #bad bunny #damian priest #dominik mysterio

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81407/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer