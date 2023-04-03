WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Opens RAW After WrestleMania, Comments On WWE Sale, "We Ain’t Going Anywhere"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2023

You'll be pleased to hear WWE isn't going anywhere!

Triple H opened up RAW After Mania in Los Angeles and he was welcomed by a huge pop and many cheers when he got to the ring.

Triple H said he came out to say "thank you" to all the wrestlers who made the event possible, and all the staff and crew who make events like WrestleMania happen. He even gave praise to one of the camera operators at ringside.

Then, he finally alluded to WWE being sold and reassured fans, WWE isn't going anywhere, saying, THEN. NOW. FOREVER. TOGETHER.

“I am here to assure you, we ain’t going nowhere. ... The superstars, the action, the drama, all of it, we are going nowhere. We will be here, week in and week out, event after event, sold out arena after sold out arena, packed stadium after packed stadium, because we are the WWE! And just like it says in the beginning: Then. Now. Forever. Together.”

 


