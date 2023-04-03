Big News For The First-Hour Of Tonight's WWE RAW

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

WWE has announced that the first hour of tonight’s RAW will be commercial-free on the USA Network. The show will serve as the post-WrestleMania 39 episode.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is reportedly opening the show with an announcement.

BREAKING: The first hour of #WWERaw after #WrestleMania will be commercial-free TONIGHT at 8/7c on @USANetwork! — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023

Check out some more rumors and spoilers below:

⚡ Possible BIG Spoiler For Tonight's WWE RAW Something big seems to be planned for tonight's WWE RAW WRKD Wrestling is reporting that the main event for the RAW After WrestleMania will [...] — Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 03, 2023 01:32PM