Big News For The First-Hour Of Tonight's WWE RAW

WWE has announced that the first hour of tonight’s RAW will be commercial-free on the USA Network. The show will serve as the post-WrestleMania 39 episode.
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is reportedly opening the show with an announcement.
BREAKING: The first hour of #WWERaw after #WrestleMania will be commercial-free TONIGHT at 8/7c on @USANetwork!— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023
