WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch Passes Away Aged 78

WWE Hall of Famer Butch Miller, better known as Bushwhacker Butch, has passed away at the age of 78. The news was revealed by his tag team partner Luke Williams, Bushwhacker Luke.

Butch was in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 weekend and was set for a signing at Wrestlecon before suffering a medical emergency that left him hospitalized.

WNS sends our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bushwhacker Butch.

Bushwhacker Luke posted an emotional tribute to Butch on Instagram:

“Late last night, I lost my friend, brother and tag team partner of over 50 years with the passing of Bob ‘Butch’ Miller. My heart goes out to his wife Helen, his lovely daughters Sharon and Kirsten and all of his grandchildren. From the early-1970s when we were young mates wrestling for John da Silva in New Zealand, my first impression of Bob ‘The Chest’ Miller (as he was called in those days) was that he was a first-class redneck, and what bloody redneck he was! But he was also an all-around good guy and a great friend.

“By the time we reached our mid-20s, we found ourselves traveling the world together, from New Zealand to Australia to Malaysia, Singapore and Japan, before ‘invading’ the North American territories in Canada and the United States as The Sheepherders.

“In 1988 we were in our 40s and still at the top of our game when we got a call from the offices in Connecticut with an offer to join the largest and fastest growing wrestling promotion in the world, the WWF/E- The Bushwhackers were born! As The Bushwhackers we appeared in the largest venues in the world, in front the the biggest crowds professional wrestling had ever seen! And we were eventually honored by our fans and peers with our inclusion in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2020.

“We did it all, we saw it all, and we accomplished it all together. This past weekend in Los Angeles, Bob flew in from New Zealand to join me for Wrestlemania weekend and the related festivities, neither of us knowing it would be our last days together and his last days of life. If you were to read the story of my life it would say that I am only child, but it would be wrong. In life I had a brother and his name was Bob Miller. I love you, Bob. Until I see you again, WOOOOAHH YEEEEAAHH!”