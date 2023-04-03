WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid Granted WWE Release

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2023

Dave Meltzer has confirmed WWE has granted Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid's request to be released from their contract.

Fightful reported earlier today that Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid have requested their release from WWE. They were working on the NXT brand as members of Joe Gacy's Schism faction.

Fowler (formerly known as Zack Gibson) and Reid (James Drake) were formerly known as the Grizzled Young Veterans and were one-time NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

It remains unclear why they wanted to leave WWE.

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #rip fowler #jagger reid #nxt

