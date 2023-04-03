Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid Granted WWE Release

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Dave Meltzer has confirmed WWE has granted Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid's request to be released from their contract.

Fightful reported earlier today that Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid have requested their release from WWE. They were working on the NXT brand as members of Joe Gacy's Schism faction.

Fowler (formerly known as Zack Gibson) and Reid (James Drake) were formerly known as the Grizzled Young Veterans and were one-time NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

It remains unclear why they wanted to leave WWE.