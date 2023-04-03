The Legendary British Promoter Max Crabtree Passes Away

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

Former British wrestling promoter Max Crabtree has passed away. The retired British wrestler and promoter was 90 years old. He is the real-life brother of the legendary British wrestler Big Daddy and referee and MC Brian Crabtree.

Crabtree helped to promote a number of wrestlers including Dynamite Kid, Davey Boy Smith, William Regal and George Kidd. He spent forty years as a wrestling promoter and was highly regarded in the British wrestling industry for his booking skills.

Crabtree would often come under criticism for building Joint Promotions around Big Daddy, leading to allegations of nepotism. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart commented in his autobiography that Max Crabtree would also "wave a few extra quid in a wrestler's face" to entice them to take Daddy's "double elbow" backdrop move.

The photo attached to this report shows the three brothers starting out.

WNS sends our prayers and condolences to his family and friends.