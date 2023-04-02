Edge Wins Hell In A Cell at WrestleMania 39

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

Edge slayed The Demon in the City of Angels inside Hell In A Cell at WrestleMania 36.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Hell In A Cell Match

Edge vs. "The Demon" Finn Balor

The "Road to WrestleMania" video package airs to get us ready for our next match of the evening, which will take place inside Hell In A Cell. "The Demon" Finn Balor goes one-on-one against former Judgment Day leader "The Rated-R Superstar" Edge.

We return inside SoFi Stadium where the Hell In A Cell cage is lowered over the ring and then some cool music plays as the lights go out and we see candle images everywhere. The music is bad ass but new and one of the competitors comes out with an insane disco ball style mask / helmet on. Think Shockmaster but with a 2023 style helmet with a limitless budget.

Eventually the helmet / mask comes off and the familiar sounds of Edge's theme hits. A very, very fired up "Rated-R Superstar" emerges and heads to the ring looking completely pumped up for tonight. He settles inside the cage-covered ring and takes his coat off.

Now we hear some heartbeats or foot steps and see clouds and lightning above the ring. Smoke billows out of the entrance stage and the bad ass theme for "The Demon" version of Finn Balor plays. Heel or not, it's too cool and the fans show it a ton of love, as you'd expect.

Balor comes out with his Demon gear and paint on, while holding two foggers or smokers that shoot out purple smoke. He does a guy on molly with glow sticks routine as he heads to the ring. Two very cool entrances for this one. Big fight feel, folks! Here we go.

The bell sounds and we're immediately off-and-running with this one, as these two collide and get after it. We see a battle between a steel chair and a kendo stick early on as the action spills out to the floor at ringside. Balor grinds Edge's face into the mesh fencing and then rolls him back in the ring.

Edge fights back and the two head out to the floor again. We see Edge already covered in welts across his back. It's Balor's turn now. He whacks Balor with a kendo stick and then slams him into the fence. He takes two kendo sticks and slides them through the fence links to block / trap Balor in the corner. He leaps off the ring apron with a drop kick. Bad ass.

After some brutal back-and-forth action we see Edge throw a ladder in Balor's face. This looked to injure Balor so officials stop the match to enter the cage and check on him. Edge leans over the officials checking on him and grills him hard.

The officials eventually allow him to continue and he goes on a tear, beating down Edge. He hits a stomp and then his Coup de Grace off the top-rope. A table is brought into the ring and Edge hits a top-rope Edgecution on Balor. Balor fights back into the lead and sets the table up.

Edge goes for a spear but spears a ladder. Balor takes over and he climbs up the cage and leaps off with a Coup De Grace attempt from way up there, however Edge moves and Balor double stomps his way through the table. That could have gone awfully wrong. Thankfully it didn't appear to.

Balor tries getting up but Edge goes to work on him and starts wearing him out with a kendo stick and then a red steel chair. Edge gets the sick look in his eyes, lays Balor's head on a chair and whacks it with another. The con-chair-to finishes him off and Edge gets the pin fall victory. Memorable match.

Winner: Edge