Bianca Belair Retains WWE RAW Womens Championship at WrestleMania 39

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

Bianca Belair remains UNDEFEATED in singles competition at WrestleMania 36.

➜ Join our WNS Goes Hollywood, WrestleMania DISCORD CHAT! ★

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Raw Women's Championship

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka

After another commercial break we shoot into the "Road to WrestleMania" video package to set the stage for our next match of the evening, which will feature another championship up-for-grabs.

Once the video wraps up, we return inside SoFi Stadium where Asuka's theme hits and "The Empress of Tomorrow" makes an awesome ring entrance as the crowd shows her a ton of love in Inglewood, CA.

The ring entrance is reminiscent of Eminem's "Real Slim Shady" performance early in his career at the MTV Video Music Awards, where a bunch of Asuka's come out with the two-toned hair and mask. Finally the real one emerges with a big cape and she heads to the ring for this Raw Women's Championship contest.

Asuka settles in the ring and then a ton of young girls that looks like a group auditioning for a shot on America's Got Talent come out to dance around and whip their hair back-and-forth like a Jada Pinkett offspring. One is even a young girl who does some contortionist stuff. Really cool stuff.

Finally, the reigning and defending Raw Women's Champion emerges and "The EST of WWE" dances with the young contortionist girl before the dance group runs off to the side and gives the stage to Belair. She heads down to the ring for our next match of the evening.

Just like last night, this match features a woman champion, woman challenger and woman referee. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. These two immediately get going and Belair jumps into the early offensive lead.

Belair knocks Asuka down and then drop kicks her down again. She flips out of the corner and goes to work on Asuka. She backs her into the corner and climbs up for the ten punch spot as the fans count along with each punch that lands. She hits a nice suplex, floats over and goes for another one, but Asuka escapes out the back door and catches her with a super kick.

Asuka takes over from there, getting the champ down to the mat. She locks Belair in a triangle but "The EST of WWE" escapes. Now she goes for the Asuka Lock and gets close but Belair gets to the ropes.

Now the action spills out to the floor where a vertical suplex is teased but Asuka avoids it and gets Belair down on the mat at ringside. Belair powers her up, which pops Corey Graves out of his chair in awe of her strength. Belair power bombs Asuka brutally hard onto the floor.

Belair rolls Asuka back in the ring and goes for the cover, but somehow "The Empress of Tomorrow" kicks out. Belair continues to dominate until Asuka catches Belair with a knee to the face. Belair hits a shoulder block after that and now both ladies are down and recovering as the crowd starts to make some noise.

The two head to the top-rope where it looks like Belair is going for the K.O.D. off the top but Asuka avoids it and snatches up the champ's ponytail to bring her down into a code-breaker. She goes for the follow-up cover but Belair kicks out.

We see Belair try and do the mist but the wind seemed to blow it away from Belair. Belair hoists her up for a K.O.D. but Asuka rolls through and snatches up an arm bar. Belair starts to escape and in a display of pure crazy strength, gets "The Empress of Tomorrow" up for the K.O.D. She covers her and retains. Great, great match.

Winner and STILL Raw Women's Champion: Bianca Belair