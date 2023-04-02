GUNTHER Retains Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39

As clean as a whistle 😳 @Gunther_AUT becomes the first man since Damian Priest back in August 2021 to pin Drew McIntyre with no help or shenanigans. Huge. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Lkh3bRTmIz

Gunther becomes the first man since Damian Priest back in August 2021 to pin Drew McIntyre with no help or shenanigans at WrestleMania 39.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE Intercontinental Championship

GUNTHER (C) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

After another quick commercial break, we return inside SoFi Stadium where Titus O'Neil is introduced. He joins Corey Graves and Michael Cole on special guest commentary for our next match of the evening.

In what will be our first championship bout of the event tonight, GUNTHER of Imperium will put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on-the-line. Out comes Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, followed by the reigning and defending champion, GUNTHER.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see GUNTHER taken out and McIntyre and Sheamus focus on each other in the early goings. GUNTHER enters the picture and starts lighting them both up with chops.

During this, O'Neil cut off Corey Graves, who was super offended by this, or playing that he was for a lengthy period of time as he joked about how O'Neil can do his job for him if he wants. O'Neil then goes on a repetitive "Call the po-lease! Call the PO-lease!" rant when the chops start coming again.

GUNTHER and McIntyre end up trading vicious chops back-and-forth as the crowd reacts to each shot that lands. McIntyre ends up getting the better of it and lighting the house on fire when he backs GUNTHER in a corner and chops the piss out of him.

Turns out chops is the story of this match. Maybe O'Neil had a point to interject when the first ones were thrown! As the action continues, Sheamus enters the mix and now we've got a three-way chop fest going on. Similar to the main event last night, only replace super kicks with chops.

Sheamus gets GUNTHER leaned over the ropes after he and Drew fight for the right to beat up the I-C champ. "The Celtic Warrior" leans GUNTHER over the ropes and hits the Ten Beats over the Bowery spot, with Drew mixing in chops after each forearm shot.

Now we see Sheamus lean Drew over the ropes and hit him with his Ten Beats over the Bowery spot as the fans count with each shot that lands. Sheamus ends up blasting Drew with 28 before "The Scottish Warrior" slumped down to the canvas. Sheamus gets a standing ovation for that one. This is a fun match already. Super fun.

"The Celtic Warrior" hits his White Noise spot off the top-rope and follows up with a Celtic Cross into a pin fall attempt on GUNTHER, however the I-C champ kicks out to the surprise of the fans in attendance. Sheamus then locks GUNTHER in the Cloverleaf submission.

Drew hits a crazy spot that has the crowd and Titus O'Neil collectively losing their freaking minds. He follows it up by looking for his Claymore Kick but ends up running into a Brogue Kick from Sheamus. The crowd gives all three a standing ovation as they recover on the mat.

Sheamus and Drew start trading shots and then we move our way into the finish, which sees GUNTHER setting SoFi Stadium on fire as the crowd going completely nuts. He then power bombs one of his opponents onto the other and scoops Drew up for another power bomb for the pin fall victory. The commentators are singing the praises of this one like it's all-time status, and for good reason. It was awesome.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: GUNTHER