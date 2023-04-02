Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler Victorious at WrestleMania 39

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler were victorious during the Women's Showcase at WrestleMania 39.

Which team will win the Women's #WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match tonight? pic.twitter.com/LnAci2pZAN — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

It's Women's Showcase time! After a quick commercial break, which includes Big E. and Xavier Woods at a Snickers vending machine, we return inside SoFi Stadium where Liv Morgan's theme hits.

She makes her way out accompanied by her tag-team partner, Raquel Rodriguez. The two head to the ring. Out next is the team of Natalya and Shotzi to Nattie's iconic theme music. Next is Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Finally, the deadly duo of "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey and "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler emerge and head to the ring to a big reaction. They head to the ring in Judo / Karate Gis / Robes.

All four teams have settled inside the squared circle and the bell sounds to get us officially off-and-running with our second match of the evening here on the second night of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Deville and Rodriguez kick things off but Morgan quickly tags in. Morgan and Deville mix it up and then Natalya tags in and goes to work on Morgan. After some more back-and-forth action, we see Green go for a drop kick off the top but Rodriguez steps back and no-sells it.

Shotzi hits a nice cross body taking out two of her opponents after leaping off the top. Liv Morgan is thrown out onto the pile of wrestlers by her partner Rodriguez. A few moments later we see Rousey and Baszler pick up the win by submission. Decent match.

Winners: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler