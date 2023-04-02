Brock Lesnar Defeats Omos at WrestleMania 39

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

In the opening of WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday, Brock Lesnar defeated Omos.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

The panelists wrap up the Kickoff Show for night two on that note. We switch over to the main show on the WWE Network on Peacock and the Kevin Hart cold open video package airs to get things started.

After that we shoot inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. where The Miz and Snoop Dogg hype the crowd up for a few seconds before Omos is introduced. "The Nigerian Giant" emerges accompanied by MVP and heads to the ring for tonight's opener.

While the 7-plus foot monster makes his way to the squared circle for the first match of the evening, the camera pans over to Michael Cole and Corey Graves. The two welcome us to the show and send us over to the Spanish commentary team for their quick on-camera introduction.

The tale of the tape graphic flashes across the screen as Omos settles inside the ring. With the big man ready to rock, his music dies down and fades off. He awaits the arrival of his opponent for tonight and then the familiar sounds of Brock Lesnar's theme hits.

From there, "The Beast Incarnate" emerges and the crowd gives him an absolute mega rock star pop. He heads to the ring as fireworks explode and settles inside. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Straight out of the gate we see Omos dominating Lesnar. He shucks him across the ring like a rag-doll. He blasts him with a big elbow and a head butt and then slams him with ease. Lesnar tries for a takedown but Omos brushes it off and pounds him across the back with a big sledgehammer forearm shot.

The commentators talk like we're seeing the demise of Brock Lesnar here tonight. Omos manhandles him some more, hoisting him off his feet in a bearhug and holding him like a child as he squeezes the life out of him. The fans rally behind Lesnar, who finally escapes, but again we see Omos continue to pummel him with complete ease.

After a big splash misses in the corner, Lesnar begins Omos' travel arrangements for a one-way trip to Suplex City. The fans chant the name as "The Beast Incarnate" starts German suplexing the crap out of "The Nigerian Giant."

Lesnar goes for an F-5 but Omos escapes and pounds on Lesnar's lower back. Lesnar fights his way back and hoists him up again seconds later and this time connects with his F-5 finisher. 1-2-3. That's all she wrote. The fans give Lesnar a huge pop and he salutes the crowd. Very basic, but fun opener with a ton of crowd energy.

Winner: Brock Lesnar