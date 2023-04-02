Watch Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes: WrestleMania 39 Hype Video

After an action-packed night one, we're finally set to see if Cody Rhodes is going to unseat Roman Reigns. The son of Dusty Rhodes is taking on Roman Reigns in the main event of night two of Wrestlemania 39 this evening (April 2) at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
"The Head of the Table is set to clash with The American Nightmare in the highly anticipated Undisputed WWE Universal Championship main event on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Don’t miss WrestleMania, a two-night juggernaut streaming LIVE this Saturday and Sunday on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else."
